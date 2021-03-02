IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A big push toward innovation in Idaho Falls is set to get underway.

The city has been awarded an economic development grant from Battelle Energy Alliance in partnership with Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho.

They plan to begin developing what they call The Idaho Falls Innovation District.

The nearly $56,000 grant is designed to support start-up companies, providing services such as management training or office space and other assistance.

The organizer’s first step is to focus on the area around MK Simpson Boulevard near the INL.

“We thought ‘well this would be a great fit’ because not only is it economic development but it’s, you know, technology-focused, it’s that innovation, and so it fit really well with the criteria of the grant,” Economic Development Coordinator Dana Briggs said. “I applied to have some master planning work done because that’s the first step in trying to get this process forward, moving forward. And so when we were awarded the grant that’s kind of how we’re now starting the process.”

Supporters believe bringing different sectors and specializations together will enrich collaboration and feed new ideas.

