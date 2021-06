JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Bomb Squad is responding to a call in Jefferson County.

It’s at St. Leon between County Line Road and 300 North.

Dynamite was found.

They say no one is threatened, and no evacuations are underway.

We will bring you the latest as more information becomes available.

