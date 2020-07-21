News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce President Chip Schwarze is calling on Governor Brad Little to call a special session of the Idaho Legislature.

Schwarze said Idaho businesses need liability protection to protect them from health-related lawsuits. Among those at risk are businesses, healthcare providers, first responders, municipalities, and schools.

“Our businesses have paid a tremendous price as we have followed federal and state guidelines, have shut our doors, and have furloughed employees,” said Schwarze. “Now we are facing rising insurance costs to protect against lawsuits and the potential of settlements that will wipe out any cash reserves left.”

He believes there is support for a single-issue, special legislative session.

Together, Schwarze said the 600 businesses that belong to the Idaho Falls Chamber employ over 27,000 people, who rely on business to provide for their families. He said Idaho’s business community needs temporary protection and assurance that if they follow governmental guidelines, they will not be subject to lawsuits resulting from COVID-19 transmission.