IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Sanitation Division will once again make holiday cleanup efforts easier for residents by offering Christmas tree disposal services.

Although discarded Christmas trees cannot be placed in with the regular garbage due to the process for handling garbage at the Bonneville County Transfer Station, the Sanitation Division has designated 15 collection sites throughout the city of Idaho Falls for Christmas tree disposal.

This service is provided until Jan. 30. The disposal sites are for city residents’ use only and are not to be used by commercial tree lots for disposal of trees not sold.

Residents are asked to remove all ornaments and lights prior to discarding the tree. The trees will be chipped and turned into mulch. The mulch will then be made available to residents next spring at the city maintenance garage located at 2530 Hemmert Avenue.

Click HERE for a map of collection sites.

LOCATIONS:

Soccer fields parking lot off Old Butte Road

Washburn Avenue & Michael Street (Reinhart Park)

Fremont Avenue (by recycling bin north of Science Center)

W. Elva Street (Melaleuca Field parking lot)

N. Water Avenue & Chestnut Street (NE corner)

W. 13 th Street & N. Placer Avenue

Street & N. Placer Avenue 10 th Street & Emerson Avenue

Street & Emerson Avenue 17 th Street & Emerson Avenue

Street & Emerson Avenue S. Boulevard & Rogers Street

Bennett Avenue & Waid Street

Sunnyside Park (by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center – SE corner)

South of 1st Street (west side of Meppen)

Sykes Drive & Davidson Drive

Ashment Avenue & 12 th Street

Street Russet Street & Lincoln Drive

For additional information about Christmas tree disposal or mulching, contact the Sanitation Division at (208) 612-8491.

