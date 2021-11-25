IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation will present the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Idaho Falls Friday.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Civitan’s Plaza (Corner of Park Ave & B Street).

The Skyline High School Strings Orchestra will perform live leading up to the arrival of special guests delivered by horse drawn Roadapple Trolley. The special guests include, Sara Prentice, Chairperson of the Chamber of Commerce, Santa’s Elves from the Parks and Recreation Department, Pacey Huff and Santa.

Pacey will perform the National Anthem and members of the National Guard will present the Colors to the ceremony.

Sara Prentice will present the Shop Small Proclamation from Idaho Falls Mayor Casper’s office to kick off the weekend of shopping small and locally especially celebrating Shop Small Saturday in downtown Idaho Falls.

The countdown to “lights on” will begin to light up the Civitan’s Plaza with a sea of lights.

At the center of the Civitan’s Plaza will be a large Veteran’s Tree titled: “Honoring Idaho’s Brave.” The tree will be decorated red, white, and blue and have ornaments for the brave men and women from Idaho that have served or are serving in the military. There will also be an ornament for each branch of service, an ornament for each Battalion of the Idaho Army National Guard, and an ornament for each Gold Star Soldier since September 11, 2001, our Killed In Action Service Members will be represented with a Purple ribbon tied for their sacrifice. The Veteran’s Tree is sponsored by Intermountain Gas.

Smaller trees are placed throughout the Plaza and have been sponsored by individuals and have been decorated by local schools and other groups. Visit with Santa after the tree lighting and get a special treat.

The light magic continues as The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation will light up the RiverWalk at 6:30 p.m. on Memorial Drive and B Street.

