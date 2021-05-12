IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Chukars and Bingham Healthcare announced they have finalized a multi-year agreement for sports medicine coverage to the Chukars baseball organization beginning this season.

“We are excited to enter this agreement with Bingham Healthcare. This partnership will provide our athletes with world-class training and medical care for many years to come,” said Kevin Greene, President of the Idaho Falls Chukars. “Our friends at Bingham Healthcare are truly great community partners.”

The physicians at Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will serve as the official team doctors and will provide medical care and treatment for injuries. The agreement also includes full-time sports medicine coverage by certified athletic trainers for practices and home and away games.

“This was a natural fit for our sports medicine team,” said Jake Erickson, CEO at Bingham Healthcare. “This is an extension of our already expansive medical program for regional athletes. We care for athletes at nearly every high school sports program and Idaho State Athletics. Now, we are proud to partner with Kevin and the Chukars. They’re a top-notch organization and we’re going to provide top-notch care.”

The Chukars will be hosting an exhibition game on Wednesday, May 19 against the Boise Hawks and then will kick off a 96-game season with opening night, Saturday, May 22 against the Billings Mustangs.

