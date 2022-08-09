IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls City Council is working to find a better solution for homelessness in the area.

In a city council work session Monday, they sat down with city officers and staff to hear their ideas for resolutions.

Chief Johnson of the Idaho Falls Police Department says, on average, officers respond to 60 homeless related calls per month.

They are wanting to find the best solution for everyone involved.

“One of them if I understand correctly, would combine both park hours of operation, it would be like a park curfew to close the park in a certain sort of time, and also shelter use limitation. That would be combined under one ordinance, they seem to fit together,” said Chief Johnson.

They also talked about a camping ordinance, which Chief Johnson says is a little harder to enforce and not as efficient.

