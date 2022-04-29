IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls will once again help residents with spring cleanup efforts during the annual Clean & Green Citywide Cleanup beginning May 5.

Sanitation Division personnel will be available every weekend in May at different locations in Idaho Falls to help collect and dispose of unwanted items, including household solid waste, brush, construction waste and bulk items.

“This service provides residents with the option to bring most of their unwanted items to one location where those items will then be sorted accordingly by our staff,” Sanitation Superintendent Jordan Rechenmacher said. “Last year we expanded the service to every weekend in May to give Idaho Falls residents more time to get their spring cleaning done.”

Certain types of waste, such as demolition material, metal, hazardous waste, tires, or large appliances are required to be disposed of differently and cannot be accepted by the Idaho Falls Sanitation Division. However, there are places in Bonneville County that do take these items. See details below.

CLEAN & GREEN

During the Clean & Green event, unwanted items as outlined above will be collected between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

May 5-7, Melaleuca Field on W. Elva Street

May 12-14, Parks & Recreation maintenance building on Old Butte Road near Clarence Drive

May 19-21 at Mel Erickson Sunnyside Park

May 26-28, intersection of Bennett Avenue & Waid Street

IDAHO FALLS REYCLING BINS

Idaho Falls provides thirteen (13) collection locations for recycling. Click HERE for details.

PAPER SHREDDING

The city will not provide paper shredding services during the Clean & Green event this year, however this service is provided locally by Western Records Destruction.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE

The Bonneville County Transfer Station, located at 2455 Hemmert Avenue, will collect and safely dispose of household hazardous waste on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Accepted items include paint thinner, batteries, fertilizer, fuels, and antifreeze.

METAL, LARGE APPLIANCES, TIRES

Metal and large appliances without Freon can be brought to Pacific Recycling, Western Recycling, or the Bonneville County Transfer Station.

Tires and large appliances with Freon can be brought to the Bonneville County Transfer Station for a fee.

DEMOLITION MATERIAL

All demolition material must be disposed of at the Bonneville County Hatch Pit.

