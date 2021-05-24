IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The community bike ride and barbecue scheduled for Monday evening has been postponed due to an inclement weather forecast.

The ride and bbq has been scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Kate Curley Park.

The city says to keep those bikes out and ready to go next week as the weather clears.

The ride is family friendly.

