IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The community bike ride and barbecue scheduled for Monday evening has been postponed due to an inclement weather forecast.
The ride and bbq has been scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Kate Curley Park.
The city says to keep those bikes out and ready to go next week as the weather clears.
The ride is family friendly.
