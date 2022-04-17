IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Community Hospital announce dit is now a designated Level III Trauma Center.

The hospital earned its new, higher trauma designation from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by demonstrating its ability to provide the community with prompt, lifesaving care.

The designation allows Idaho Falls Community Hospital to care for more critical patients.

“Community members put their trust in our team when they experience an emergency and all of us take that responsibly seriously,” Idaho Falls Community Hospital COO Casey Jackman said. “We have worked hard to ensure we have all of the training and equipment necessary to quickly assess our patients, perform emergency operations and resuscitation, stabilize those who are injured and provide follow up care in our ICU. Our Level III Trauma Certification lets the community know they are in good hands when they come to us for treatment.”

As a Level III Trauma Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital emergency physicians are at the hospital 24-hours a day to care for the community. Surgeons and anesthesiologists are also always available, so should patients require an emergency surgery they will receive prompt care.

“It is remarkable that in a little more than two years our team was able to take Idaho Falls Community Hospital from an undesignated trauma hospital to a Level III Trauma Center,” said Dr. Brian O’Byrne, Idaho Falls Community Hospital’s Time Sensitive Emergency Director. “This accomplishment is a true testament to the commitment and dedication of our team. They have worked so hard to provide our community with exceptional emergency care.”

