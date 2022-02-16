IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The city of Idaho Falls is working on a new plan to pose new impact fees on local building projects in the future.

This fee would require developers and contractors to pay thousands of dollars directly to the city. This fee would go for the construction of homes, educational facilities, medical facilities, office buildings and other buildings. For example, single family homes might pay an impact fee of over $7,000 per home.

The purpose of the fee is to accommodate the growing population of Idaho Falls. The population is projected to increase by thousands in the next few years. They are hoping they can use this money to innovate and create brand new facilities to be able to hold more of a population.

The fee will be examined and voted upon at the next city council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The public can attend and share their support or opposition to the proposition.

The city has even built a five person committee to look over the entire impact fee operation. The committee hopes to use these fees within the next eight years once they receive them.

“I am confident these individuals meet the (committee) criteria,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “I anticipate each will make positive contributions to the good work of the city.”

