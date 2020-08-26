Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls City Council is considering a proposal to allow the Community Youth in Action (CYA) to sublease the former Grand Teton Council headquarters building at 574 4th Street as a community Youth Center beginning November 1.

The land there is owned by the city, although the Boy Scout Council manages the building itself under a 25-year lease agreement signed in 2008.

The CYA has been sharing facilities with the Idaho Falls Senior Center, but that situation compromised seniors when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

City Councilmen say they have no problem with CYA using the facility for youth activities. In fact, CYA said it has grant money available to make remodeling improvements, if they are allowed to use it.

But, in a work session Monday, the City Council did question whether the Boy Scout organization should have management rights, now that they no longer use the building for anything more than storage.

The City Council will vote Thursday night on whether or not to approve the CYA sublease.