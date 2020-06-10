Idaho Falls Community Hospital Dr. John Miller dons personal protective equipment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-After almost 7 weeks in the intensive care unit at Idaho Falls Community Hospital (IFCH), an Idaho Falls man is now recovering from COVID-19 at home.

“It was a tremendous day for our team when we were finally able to discharge this patient,” said Dr. John Miller, director of Idaho Falls Community Hospital’s intensive care unit. “He was the first COVID-19 patient we treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital and our team became close with him and his family. We are grateful he had the fight in him and we had the team and medical tools necessary to help him recover and reunite with his wife.”

But, Dr. Miller said the patient still has a long road to full recovery.

The man was placed on a ventilator shortly after his arrival at the hospital. He was given a drug called Actemra, which the hospital believes was key to saving his life.

So far, hospital officials said IFCH has not been overrun with COVID-19 patients. The hospital credits that to community residents taking the stay-at-home order and social distancing measures seriously.

The hospital has treated 6 COVID-19 patients. Three were admitted to intensive care.

Miller encourages anyone with symptoms to seek medical assistance immediately.

“If you are sick, do not postpone your care,” said Dr. Miller. “Over the last few weeks, we worry Idahoans have been ignoring important medical needs and their health may be suffering because of it. It is still safe to come to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for treatment and our team is always standing by to help.”

