News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls officials are sharing details on how they will handle violations of COVID restrictions put in place by Governor Little.

Police Chief Bryce Johnson says police will not be responding to reports of gatherings within private residences, but public gatherings could result in citations.

Chief Johnson says the laws placing limits on gatherings include many exemptions and other complexities. For this reason, not every officer will be authorized to issue those citations. “A captain or I will respond to those calls,” Johnson says, “we will not disband gatherings. We will issue a citation to the event organizer and let them discuss with a judge at a later date whether that gathering was appropriate.”

The resolution passed Tuesday night also clarifies that businesses can refuse service who do not comply with rules they set. Businesses can even seek police help in such encounters as well as press charges for trespassing.

For any additional information on city policies visit the Idaho Falls website here. Chief Johnson urges the community not to call dispatch with questions about law enforcement. Those lines need to stay free for emergency purposes.