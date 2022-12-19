REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- While it may take a while before the first pitch is thrown, the Idaho Falls Cutthroats are preparing for their second season and inviting others to join them. The team will be hosting workouts and as the winter snow melts eventual tryouts. All this is after the team joined the Northern Utah League as a semi-pro team.

Before joining the Northern Utah League the team owners were running the South Eastern Idaho Baseball League. The transition proved to be a little more challenging than the owners of the team and players on the team initially thought.

“We had to kind of make a name for ourselves and, like, get some people to come out and play. And it’s you know, it’s kind of a hard thing to commit to, for a whole summer. I think a lot of people realize that,” said David Snegoskoi a co-owner, team manager and player on the team said.

Snegoskoi’s thoughts on the season was echoed by others on the team and his co owner Javier Quintero. “It was definitely big transition. Seeing the ball differently, being able to adapt to it was was definitely a lot, but it was so much fun alongside, with my great teammates that I have,” Quintero said.

“We were kind of not expecting what we were getting into, and it was high level baseball. They were good teams and we’re not there, but we competed,” a utility player on the team Makyle Torres said.

Despite the challenges and the transition into a higher form of competition everyone is excited for the upcoming summer and the chance for more players to join them in the fun.

“We’ll have workouts like this once every two weeks for anyone who wants to come out. Anyone can come out and join us and hit with us and field with us and throw and just whatever you guys want to do,” Snegoski said.

“We offer a lot of opportunity. We want people to be able to play baseball again and have a shot, to chase their dreams. That’s what I’ve been doing. It took a lot, just for us to get here,” said Quintero.

Players on the team are also excited for the opportunity for a new season.

“Win a few more games than we did last year. It would be pretty sweet,” said Matthew Hollingsworth.

“I’m looking forward honestly to the guys we have coming out to the team that we’ve been putting together in the offseason and honestly making a splash,” Jamal Jimenez another player on the team said.

Another player on the team is playing Division 3 baseball and says for him having a chance to play on a team close to home over the summer break is a great opportunity for him to continue to improve and be with family.

“It’d be nice to have an opportunity to go back home. I know my parents would be thrilled to have me at the house one more summer because I’m putting in my sophomore year going somewhere for college, summer ball, summer. We don’t know where my coach will place and somewhere, but it kind of depends,” Ryan Grossenbacher said.

The team will hold open workouts for anybody interested in playing baseball at a competitive level can come out and join them. For more information on the team and when tryouts and workouts will be you can find the team on Facebook here.

The post Idaho Falls Cutthroats host workouts preparing for their second season appeared first on Local News 8.