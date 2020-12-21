Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Sanitation Division has designated multiple sites for disposal of discarded Christmas trees at the end of the holidays.

Due to procedures at the Bonneville County Transfer Station, those trees should not be placed in with the regular garbage.

The disposal service will be provided until January 30. The 15 sites are intended for city residents only and should not be used by commercial tree lots for any unsold leftovers.

You should remove all ornaments and lights before discarding the tree, since they will be chipped and turned into mulch. The mulch will be made available to residents next spring at the city maintenance garage at 2530 Hemmert Avenue.

Or, you can access a map of disposal sites here.