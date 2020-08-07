Idaho Falls – School District 91 will be holding a public hearing August 12th, 5:30-7 pm, in the Compass Academy Auditorium. The hearing will take commentary from the public on the district’s re-opening plan. Distict 91’s Getting Back to School Plan was developed with guidance from parents, patrons, teachers, and staff. The plan includes three phases: Green, Yellow, and Red.

Those who would like to provide input at the meeting must complete a patron input form as they arrive. Comments will be limited to three minutes. All who attend the meeting must wear masks and pracitce social distancing in accordance with guidance from local health officials.

The public hearing will be followed by a regular board meeting at 7pm. The Board of Trustees for District 91 will likely make final decisions about how District 91 will start school at this meeting. Both meetings will be streamed. Links to stream will be posted next week.

District 91’s Back to School Plan can be found here: Getting Back to School plan. (Spanish) Overview of the Plan. (Spanish)