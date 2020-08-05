News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls’ Downtown Development Corporation (IFDDC) has announced a “Request for Proposal” (RFP) to install a new mural in downtown Idaho Falls.

The Idaho National Laboratory has proposed to fund the project to help celebrate its 70 years of innovation.

“We believe this is an opportunity to share the community artist members’ visions and talents to represent and honor our community and the rich history and future,” said Catherine Smith, executive director of Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation. “Our goal is to facilitate conversations between downtown patrons and artists to create work that represents the unique qualities of Idaho and our cultures that make this city so beautiful.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for an artist in our community to offer a perspective on the important role of nuclear energy research conducted at INL,” said INL Community Relations and Philanthropic program manager Misty Benjamin.

The public art committee will meet at the close of the RFP August 21 and select the proposal to be installed. It will be located at 431 Park Avenue in the north public alleyway of the MarCellar’s building.

You can find the RFP details here.