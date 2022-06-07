IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls’ Wastewater Treatment Plant operator was recently recognized as Idaho’s Operator of the Year from the Southeast Idaho Operators Section of the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association.

Philip Shaul started working for the City of Idaho Falls as a seasonal employee at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), accepting the full-time Operator I position in 2011. Shaul assists with operations, maintenance, pretreatment, snow removal, disposal of biosolids, and care of plant buildings and grounds. He holds a Class I Wastewater Treatment certification.

In addition to day-to-day responsibilities at the WWTP, Shaul put his skills to work landscaping around the facility as well as insulating and constructing a shed. Shaul is described by his peers as a family man who is very proud of his son and twin daughters and is often found at sporting events and music performances supporting their achievements.

“Phil is deserving of this award because of his hard work and determination,” WWTP Foreman Darrin Lords said. “His performance of daily assignments and projects is inspiring. He always sees jobs through to the end,” added Lords.

The Wastewater Division is responsible for the maintenance, cleaning, and inspection of sewer and wastewater infrastructure within the city. Personnel treat domestic and industrial wastewater from the surrounding community, polishing it to the highest standards before releasing it into the Snake River, thus protecting public health and the environment.

