IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A new opportunity for the lower middle range wage earners of the non coastal west has arrived.

Dr. Boren, the director of the Idaho Falls Employment Health Clinic, has opened a small clinic in Idaho Falls to aid those who would struggle with having health insurance.

Hiss vision for the clinic is, “to increase access to quality healthcare among lower middle wage earners in the non-Coastal Western states.”

What separates Dr. Boren’s clinic from others of its kind is, “The medical director answered the phone for the clinic.”

Boren’s goal is that unless he is seeing a patient visiting the clinic or otherwise fulfilling his duties at the clinic is to answer every single phone call that comes in to the clinic’s phone line.

The community run clinic will provide exams and checkups for patients who come by to visit the clinic. The ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for the beginning of a new era with the clinic.

The clinic is a welcome opportunity for the community in the region.

“I think this is a fantastic resource for our community,” Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce member Katie Long said.

Dr. Boren is excited for the opportunity to help the community. If you want to know more about the clinic you can find that information here.

The post Idaho Falls Employment Health Clinic holds ribbon cutting ceremony appeared first on Local News 8.