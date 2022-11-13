IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – People gathered at the broadway plaza on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food and country music at the Fall Brew in Idaho Falls.

‘Predawn flight’ and ‘scratch’ both local musicians performed in front of a crowd with a good turnout.

Attendees were able to enjoy several different kinds of beers, domestic wine, and other alcoholic and soft drinks. The event was a fundraiser for the Idaho Falls downtown development corporation.

