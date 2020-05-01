Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Farmers Market usually opens up the first Saturday in May. COVID-19 has changed how many do business and that includes the market.

The Market will open up May 16 with about 16 vendors.

“We’re trying to encourage people through social media to preorder through their vendor,” Idaho Falls Farmers Market manager and vendor, Junean Stoddard said.

“You know, to let people know what they want, the vendors want, and order it in advance. They can do a drive-thru. So that’s (going to be in) the parking lot at the end of the street, just off a Memorial that we’re going to set up for the month of May. For those three weeks.”

Stoddard says she wants customers to be patient as the market will slowly grow as the State introduces new phases.

“We have an amazing line of vendors and I feel kind of bad this year we’re not doing sampling because of the COVID and so some of some of the vendors rely on that quite heavily,” Stoddard said.

Ultimately, the city is trying to help the market stay on its usual spot.

“The city’s been great to work with us and help us walk through some of these things and very encouraging they do want the market to open and we are jumping through all the hoops that we can make it possible,” Stoddard said.

The Idaho Falls Farmers Market is expected to have its grand opening on June 6.