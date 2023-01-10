IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews will be installing overhead fiber infrastructure along Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls during the next couple of days.

Contractors for Idaho Falls Fiber began placing the overhead fiber along Lincoln between Yellowstone Highway and Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It is anticipated construction will be completed in the area by Friday, Jan. 13, barring unforeseen circumstances.

The work will require single lane closures in the immediate area of work as construction is completed.

The project is part of the City of Idaho Falls‘ ongoing installation of a fiber optic network to the entire city.

The post Idaho Falls Fiber installing overhead infrastructure along Lincoln Road appeared first on Local News 8.