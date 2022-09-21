IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you have questions about the Idaho Falls Fiber Network, come to the Idaho Falls Fiber Open House on Wednesday.

The open house will be held at Mel Erickson Park at 1905 East Sunnyside Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Since the launch of the Idaho Falls Fiber network expansion throughout the city in 2019, over 4,000 customers have signed up for the service,” Idaho Falls Power and Fiber General Manager Bear Prairie said. “We are opening new neighborhoods monthly and attending one of these open houses is the perfect chance to get first-hand information of what this community-owned internet service can do for you, including saving you money.”

Idaho Falls Fiber staff will be on hand to help educate on the benefits of this new fiber optic network and answer questions from the community. Staff can give details on cost savings, internet speeds, how to sign up, and the installation process. Residents in available fiber areas will be able to sign up for service at the open house.

For questions about the open house, call IFF at 208-612-8725 or email iffsignups@ifpower.org.

