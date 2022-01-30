IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Spins, jumps, and tricks were not the only things on the minds of the members of the Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club Saturday. They were having an opportunity of a lifetime, hosting bronze medalist Gracie Gold along with accomplished figure skater Geoffry Varner.

Gold and Varner held an instructional camp with the members of the club. There were opportunities for the private lessons and opportunities to get autographs and photos with the guest instructors.

Club President Elena Manwaring says the camp inspired the skaters in the club to a whole new level.

“When you have somebody like Gracie Gold or any other really great skater or coach that can come, it really just inspires the skaters and they start to dream big and some of them really do go on and do great things,” Manwaring said.

Gold says since the Olympics she wants to help others learn improve their skating abilities.

“I really think that everyone should have access to the best coaching and the best environments escape possible,” Gold said.

Gold says being able to help others has given her a chance to reach those who are trying enjoy the sport she loves.

“Just really reaching skaters all across the country has been a wonderful experience and really, really rewarding,” Gold said.

After the camp, Gold and Varner held an Q&A session with the skaters and gave advice skater to skater.

