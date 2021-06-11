IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls Fire Department is asking for the public’s help this weekend, filling the boot.

The event is all about raising funds for kids, adults and families fighting muscular diseases. All donations go to the MDA for research, caring for individuals, and empowering families with much needed services.

The IFFD will be at the intersection of Hitt and 17th in Idaho Falls, Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Jimmie Hitch, with the fire department organizes the event every year, and said it’s great to be holding the event again, after it having to be virtual last year, and says they have a goal of raising at least $30,000.

Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Lookout Credit Union are also getting involved, matching funds up to $5,000 and $1,000 respectively.

Donations can also be made directly to the Muscular Dystrophy Association HERE.

The post Idaho Falls Fire Department asks for help filling the boot this weekend appeared first on Local News 8.