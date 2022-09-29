IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The community is invited to enjoy a fun evening with local fire departments for the annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idaho Falls Fire Department Station 1 Headquarters located at 343 E Street.

The block party celebrates the kick-off of the National Fire Protection Association’s Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15). This year marks 100 years of fire prevention education with the theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape, “which reinforces the critical importance of developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly.

According to the NFPA, in a typical home fire occupants may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help them make the most of the time they have, giving everyone enough time to get out.

Free hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be provided for attendees, courtesy of the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls. And guests can enjoy free face painting, games, exit drills, and other activities courtesy of the fire department.

The American Red Cross will offer safety tips on home preparedness, safety plans and smoke detector installation.

Here are some tips to take to quickly and safely escape a fire:

Draw a map of the rooms in your home.

Mark two exits from each room. Mark a path from each exit to the outside.

Include the location of all smoke alarms.

Choose a safe outside meeting place where everybody can meet up.

Add 911 to your plan. Call that number from your neighbor’s phone or a cell phone once you are outside.

Practice your escape twice a year.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, click HERE.

The post Idaho Falls Fire Department fire prevention block party appeared first on Local News 8.