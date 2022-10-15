IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hiring 12 full-time firefighters.

Interested candidates are encouraged to begin the Public Safety Testing process now to be considered for a rewarding career with one of the largest combined fire and EMS departments in the state of Idaho. Oct. 29 is the deadline to take the written test for this year’s recruitment process.

“After purchasing a move-in ready fire station to the south as well as property to the north for future expansion due to population growth, we are working on getting new personnel hired and trained so we can begin operating out of the southern station by early 2023,” IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.

The IFFD also recently received a $3 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with the first three years of salaries for the new firefighters. Ongoing investment in personnel beyond the three years will be paid for by the income stream resulting from the 2022 Senate Bill 1283, which increased Medicaid reimbursements to EMS agencies.

The IFFD has experienced a steady increase in calls for service over the past four years, averaging 1,000 more calls per year. In 2021, they had a significant spike at 3,000 more calls, totaling 17,230.

Due to the region’s landscape – city, rural, desert, waterways, and backcountry terrain – IFFD’s personnel are diverse and highly trained. Plans are underway to expand the department’s training capabilities by building a regional training facility within the next five years. All IFFD firefighters are cross-trained as either EMTs or paramedics and hold additional credentials for specialty teams such as swift water rescue, wildland firefighting, search and rescue, hazardous materials, and high angle rescue.

“We are incredibly fortunate to live in a community that is very supportive of first responders and understands the importance of maintaining a high level of training and response capabilities,” IFFD Fire Chief Duane Nelson said.

Idaho Falls is the fifth largest city in Idaho with a population of approximately 67,000 and serves as a regional hub for health care, travel, business, retail, and entertainment. Idaho Falls is the ideal location for people looking for opportunities to discover the outdoors. Nestled in the middle of town is a quant and eclectic downtown which is full of shops, restaurants and coffee shops – all within walking distance of a five mile River Walk where residents and guests can explore what makes Idaho Falls unique.

The department will go through the standard hiring process as outlined on its website. Potential candidates are encouraged to sign up for job alerts through the City of Idaho Falls’ Human Resource Department and begin the Public Safety Testing process.

“If you’re interested in a career in fire and EMS, but are uncertain about the process or if you are currently a firefighter and have questions about the department or the region, please give us a call. We’re here to help,” Hammon said.

For additional information, call Station 1 Headquarters at (208) 612-8495.

The post Idaho Falls Fire Department is hiring appeared first on Local News 8.