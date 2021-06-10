IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After the Fill the Boot campaign was canceled last year due to the pandemic, Idaho Falls Fire Department firefighters are asking for help with not only filling the boot but overflowing it.

Firefighters will be at the intersection of Hitt Road and 17th Street on Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. raising funds for kids, adults and families fighting muscular diseases.

All donations go to the MDA for research, caring for individuals, and empowering families with much needed services.

Donations can also be made directly to the Muscular Dystrophy Association HERE.

Motorists are asked to slow down, use caution, and be engaged and focused on driving as firefighters collect money at the intersection.

“This is an important fundraiser to help families continue the fight against life-threatening diseases, especially this year since we have some catching up to do,”public information officer Kerry Hammon said. “We would appreciate donations in any amount. If you choose not to donate, please be courteous to those who do and to our firefighters helping out.”

The International Association of Firefighters has participated in the Fill the Boot campaign for 67 years and is the single largest non-corporate donor. Click HERE for more information.

