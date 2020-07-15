Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Department of Energy has selected MarCom LLC, of Idaho Falls, for its Small Business of the Year Award for Fiscal Year 2019.

The company supports the Idaho National Laboratory’s Remote-Handled Low-Level Waste Disposal Facility. INL nominated the company for the award.

MarCom’s software development enabled productivity and efficiency gains to support the project and recover from a six-month, weather-related, construction delay.

“MarCom definitely deserves this award,” said Stacey Francis, INL’s Small Business Program manager. “They have always been able to provide unique services to the lab, with their critical staff augmentation support and strong quality assurance background.”