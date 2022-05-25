IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Our local first responders are asking for our help during the American Red Cross first-responders blood drive.

The Red Cross experienced one of the worst blood shortages in decades at the beginning of 2022, according to the RedCross website which is why first responders are squaring off to see how many people they can bring in to donate.

The blood drive goes from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 25.

