IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Tickets are available online and at local ticket outlets as the City of Idaho Falls gears up for Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, the 110th annual War Bonnet Round Up.

Idaho Falls is proud to bring back the best Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) talent and stock to compete in this annual family friendly event being held August 5-7 at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each night with the Youth Rodeo events beginning at 5:45 p.m. and the PRCA rodeo starting at 7:00 pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Approximately 450 professional cowboys and cowgirls will compete in PRCA sanctioned events that will include steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing, bull riding and bareback riding. Also returning this year is the War Bonnet Round Up’s award-winning addition of women’s breakaway roping.

The rodeo kicks off with the War Bonnet preview event, held on Wednesday, August 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Sandy Downs. The kick-off will include games, vendor booths, food, music, mini-bull riding, bull riding rodeo and specialty acts. There will also be a lamb scramble, calf scramble, mutton busting and chute dogging for kids in attendance. Wednesday night will also feature a performance from the War Bonnet Round Up Jr. Posse.

Thursday is Family Night at the Rodeo brought to you by KIFI Local News 8 with free activities for families to participate in starting at 4:30 p.m. Activities will include carnival style games, a petting zoo, western style dance lessons, arts and crafts, a dunk tank and other activities.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The popular mutton bustin’ event, free lamb and calf scrambles for youth under 12 years old starts at 5:45p.m. each night, ending with performances from the War Bonnet Jr. Posse Drill Team and a miniature bull riding competition.

Each evening will also feature performances from the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, including drummers, dancers and tribal riders who help start the rodeo in historic and exciting fashion with the ever popular wild horse race.

Slack is also being held on Thursday morning beginning at 9 a.m. and is free and open to the public. Slack is where contestants who were not selected for the evening performances compete in timed events.

Friday is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night sponsored by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC). Rodeo fans are encouraged to wear pink to show their support for breast cancer awareness.

Saturday Night is sponsored by Toyota and is a special salute to veterans for the community to help honor and recognize the great contributions our men and women in the military have made to protect and defend our country.

An after-rodeo party with live music by Rascal will be held at the Livestock Lounge under the sponsor hospitality tent that is open to the public ages 21 and older both Friday and Saturday nights.

“The War Bonnet committees have been working very hard to make this the best rodeo in our history,” said Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Director PJ Holm. “We are thankful for the many sponsors and volunteers who help to put on this event every year. We regularly sell out, so we encourage folks to get their tickets early so they don’t miss any of the amazing rodeo action.”

Tickets are available online at www.warbonnetroundup.org. General admission tickets start at $20 for adults (ages 10 and up) and $10 for children (ages 9 and younger) with children ages 2 and under for free. A $5 dollar parking fee is not included in the ticket; however, every parking pass comes with an official rodeo program and day sheet.

Discount tickets are available at Teton Toyota and regular tickets are available at local ticket outlets including Vickers, C-A-L Ranch and the Idaho Falls Rec Center on Memorial Drive.

The post Idaho Falls gears up for return of Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo – The War Bonnet Round Up appeared first on Local News 8.