IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Lemonade stands are a fun summer tradition, but one local girl and her brother are doing business with a twist.

Mckel Wheeler and her brother Bentlee do a lemonade stand all summer long, earning money for school clothes, toys, and other fun things.

But when they heard about the White family who lost everything in a fire, they decided to mix up their business.

The Wheelers first came to know Jason White through Bikers against Bullies, so Mckel and Bentlee knew what to do.

“Because he helped us when I was getting bullied,” Bentlee said.

“We got bullied sometimes, and since he’s in Bikers Against Bullies, he came here and he helped us out and talked to us and he bought sno-cones and lemonade from us,” Mckel said.

The 10 and seven-year-old quickly decided to raise money for their friend Jason and his family instead.

“I’ve raised them to be grateful for what you have, cause other people that don’t have what you do, and I’m just, I can’t express it I’m very proud of them,” said their mom Jayme Wheeler.

“I love having like toys and stuff, and having things from my parents, and since they lost everything, I thought it would be nice to help them and get their kids some things or them some things to help them out,” Mckel said.

And it’s much more than a lemonade stand.

“We have some homemade root beer, we have a cherry-type drink, and then we have pink lemonade and sno-cones,” Mckel said.

They’ve also gotten several businesses involved, putting together a raffle. Tickets for it can be bought until Thursday.

“They just came up together on their own and started it and wanted to help other people. So I’m very proud. I’m extremely proud,” Jayme said.

The stand will be open for business all summer long on Mckinzie Avenue in Idaho Falls.

