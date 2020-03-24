Sports
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The City of Idaho Falls public golf courses are open for use to the public beginning Tuesday with restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The following restrictions and precautions have been implemented and must be observed at all three locations:
- The clubhouse, restaurant, and golf shops will be open ONLY to limited traffic. Golfers will check-in via a new service window.
- Tee times must be arranged by visiting the website at golfif.com. Walk-on’s without tee times will only be accommodated if there is an existing tee time unscheduled.
- Golfers should call ahead of a tee time and pay their golf round over the phone to avoid contact with others.
- Season Pass holders who are not making purchases may simply check in by phone or signal to our staff members through the check in windows.
- The Golf Shop and merchandise will be sanitized regularly.
- Keys will be left in our golf carts to eliminate contamination.
- Driving ranges are closed until further notice.
- To avoid contact with the hole and flagstick cup liners have been raised or reversed and a putt is deemed holed once it contacts the liner.
- Bunker rakes and ball washers have been removed from the course to limit touch points.
- Carts are restricted to one person per cart unless the rider is a friend or immediate family member. As a result, our cart rentals will be limited. After each use, golf cart steering wheels, seats, handrails and dash boards will be disinfected.
- All Cafés are closed for sit down service but will be open to serve limited take-out food and drink orders.
- Social distancing must be practiced (6 foot distance) at ALL times in ALL areas of the Golf Course property.
