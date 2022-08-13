IDAHO FALLS, Idaho(KIFI) – The ducks dropped a few minutes before 4pm along the greenbelt that benefits from funds collected.

In the past 31 years, the Rotary Club has raised more than $6 million through duck adoptions, with matched funds by the City of Idaho Falls After event expenses, all of the remaining funds go into making improvements along the River Walk/Greenbelt.

For the past six years, the funds have gone toward the development of the city’s newest park along the River Walk – Heritage Park.

This year’s Grand Prize is a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Limited Sport Willys donated by Idaho Falls Cars & Trucks. The 1st Place Prize is 2021 Polaris Sportsman HD 4 wheeler, donated by Idaho Central Credit Union.

The Second Place Prize is $3,000 in jewelry donated by Alpine Jewelers. Other prizes include golf passes donated by Idaho Parks and Recreation $1,000 in gift certificates from Sam’s Club, $1,000 in fuel donated by KJ’s Super Stores ski passes, and more! Participants can win multiple prizes.

We are standing by for the winners list.

