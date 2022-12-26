IDAHO FALLS , Idaho (KIFI) – On the night before Christmas a water pipe broke in the ceiling at the new Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet.

Owner Operator, Douglas Everette posted on the store’s Facebook Page, “Good morning everyone. As many of you are aware we had a water pipe break Saturday early morning and we had to close the store. Today, Monday morning we are still in the process of cleanup. So our apologies to all our loyal customers. We are working on getting the ceiling fixed and everything back to store ready for all of you. I will keep you posted as to the progress. In the meantime my team members and myself are wishing all of you a warm and happy Merry Christmas.”

Everette tells us the post is the only update they have at this point.

