KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls community celebrated Independence Day on Saturday with their annual parade.

Ben Coryell said it was “friggin’ awesome” to be back with the community again.

“It’s great. There’s so many people. I didn’t expect this many people to be out here. It’s insane,” said Bre Myers.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Thousands of people, including Governor Brad Little, came out for the festivities.

Dozens of floats with different themes made their way through town, tossing candy to hungry kids. Those waving from the floats enjoyed their celebration, too.

“This was my first year being able to participate, and I got to jam out. I got to dance, and I love dancing,” said Sarah Van Orden from Rocky Mountain Middle School, who danced in the parade alongside her classmates.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The expectations for the evening’s fireworks show at Snake River Landing are high.

“I’m hoping that it’s bigger than it normally is. Where they could do it last year, I hope it’s even bigger this year. That would be super cool,” Coryell said.

The post Idaho Falls holds 4th of July parade appeared first on Local News 8.