IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Members of the local Jewish community will celebrate Passover Friday night.

This year, Rabbis will hold Idaho Fall’s first-ever community Passover seder or feast.

Student Rabbis from Miami, Florida and Brooklyn, New York will travel to Idaho Falls to run the event. It is intended to bring the tradition of the festival to the southeast Idaho Jewish community.

“We are excited to be coming to Southeast Idaho for Pesach,” student Rabbi Sholom Smith said. “Celebrating Jewish traditions brings diversity and sanctity to the community. Teaching and learning from each other promises to be a rewarding experience, which we look forward to.”

Passover celebrates the liberation of Israel from Egyptian bondage, as told in the book of Exodus.

For members of the Jewish community, it marks a time of personal spiritual liberation.

“Passover is not simply a celebration of the historic liberation of an ancient people,” the director of the Chabad Jewish Center in Boise Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz said. “Passover is about our own personal liberation – physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Passover inspires us to break free from our own limitations and complacency, restraining us from reaching new heights. At Passover, we become free in our lives, relationships, and connection with G-d. We are delighted to offer this – once again – to Jewish residents of North Idaho.”

The festival begins sundown Friday night, April 15, until nightfall on Saturday, April 23.

