IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-One woman was hospitalized after a house fire in the 600 block of Laurelwood Avenue.

The homeowner reported the fire at 5:36 a.m. saying there was fire coming from her living room.

Firefighters found an active fire, made entry and rescued a 65-year-old woman from the home. She was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition. Her name was not released.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes, containing it to the living room. Damages were estimated at $50,000, including fire and smoke damage throughout the home.

