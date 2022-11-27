IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Ice Rink delayed their grand opening this weekend due to an unforeseen holdup in their ice skate delivery.

According to the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation Facebook page, “The ice rink will not be open today, but Monday looks very possible.”

The organization asks that people to stay off the ice when it is closed and without staff. A waiver is also needed for skaters before they can enter the rink.

The Downtown Idaho Falls Ice Skating Rink is located at The Broadway Plaza.

All skating is free to the public and each session is limited to 20 minutes.

Those interested in skating at the rink can hit the ice on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

