IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation presents ice skating in Downtown Idaho Falls courtesy of a new ice rink installed at the Broadway Plaza on Memorial Drive.

The ice rink is comprised of synthetic ice from the mid-west company, KwikRink. This form of synthetic ice is used by athletes from hockey to figure skating to train in the off-season.

The ice-skating rink will be open on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All skating is complimentary from IFDDC.

Skates are available for use and will be checked out from the red Santa Hut near the ice-rink. Each session for skating will be 20 minutes. The ice-rink will remain downtown until February.

Each skater will need to sign a waiver before entering the ice-rink, including skaters who have their own skates.

The ice-rink in Downtown Idaho Falls is made possible from sponsorships including Bank of Idaho, Battelle Energy Alliance – Operator of the Idaho National Laboratory, The Broadway Development, Oppenheimer Development Corp., Steve & Cindy Carr and Rib & Chop House. With the sponsorships received, IFDDC was able to purchase the ice-rink and materials needed to own it outright.

The ice-rink will last over 10 years and will be an attraction offered for years to come.

“The Bank of Idaho is proud to sponsor the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation ice-skating rink this winter season,” said Jeff Newgard, President and CEO of Bank of Idaho. “We are excited to support opportunities in the community that that bring joy, excitement, and family fun to downtown Idaho Falls.”

The ice rink joins the family friendly fun offerings made available by IFDDC during the Christmas season downtown. In addition to the ice skating rink, IFDDC offers complimentary Horse Drawn Trolley rides every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. available with the sponsorship from The Snakebite Restaurant and XVIII.

