IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – In accordance with public health recommendations issued by Eastern Idaho Public Health Friday, the City of Idaho Falls is implementing several changes in city operations and events to manage the impacts of the COVID-19 virus on the Idaho Falls community.

State public health experts have recommended postponing or canceling mass gatherings and public events with more than 250 participants where social distancing is difficult, events that draw audiences from other areas where there may have been COVID-19 exposure, or where the event’s primary audience includes participants with his risk health considerations.

“In order to help mitigate the immediate impacts of COVID-19, and to help prevent its spread, we are implementing common sense changes that will help protect Idaho Falls residents as well as ensure that we can continue to provide essential city services,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “These initial measures will help us remain ready and prepared to take care of the community as this disease works its way into our area.”

Casper stressed that these changes are essential for ensuring continued city operations, and are designed to help residents and employees stay healthier and safer as the COVID-19 Pandemic grows.

As of Friday, the last week of the city’s youth basketball league has been canceled. The Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena season closing will also be moved up to March 22.

Other events remain in place at this time; however, those activities may be curtailed in the future as impacts of the COVID-19 virus are monitored and future determinations about public health are made.

The city will also be temporarily discontinuing public tours of fire stations and Idaho Falls Power. There will also be more limited public access to city offices.

In addition, the city has increased the frequency and levels of sanitization at facilities throughout the city, including the care and cleaning of commonly touched surfaces. Hand sanitizer has been provided throughout the city and sanitizer dispensers have been installed in city facilities. Employees have also received information on hygiene and sanitization procedures recommended by the CDC and public health.

“As EIPH organizes the command structure to help manage this Coronavirus spread, we will continue to work with them as part of that organization and with our partner agencies in the region to help responsibly and thoroughly respond to this issue,” said Mayor Casper. “There is a great deal of expertise and emergency management here, and all that expertise is being brought to bear in Idaho Falls to help our community get through this challenge.”

