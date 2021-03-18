IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A new report shows Idaho Falls is leading the nation in new coronavirus cases with Rexburg being third.

The New York Times shows the most recent national data collected during the past two weeks.

The report indicates Idaho Falls is the nation’s top hotspot for high rates of infection and positive tests by population.

The data also shows the rapid-rise in inefection rates spiked after state officials chose to not issue any pandemic control measures, lifting mask mandates in these areas.

Right around this time on March 7, Idaho made headlines as protestors burned facemasks at the state capitol.

The report also says Idaho Falls comes in the top 20 where new reported cases are rising the fastest.

The Gem State reported 462 new coronavirus cases Wednesday with 140 of those cases in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District and 76 in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District.

Six more Idahoans died from the virus Wednesday, and five of those deaths were in Bannock, Bingham and Bonneville counties.

