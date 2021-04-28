IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Library Association (ILA) has named the Idaho Falls Public Library assistant director the Librarian of the Year.

The award was presented to Beth Swenson at a virtual statewide conference on April 16.

“I’m incredibly honored by this recognition, and I’ll continue to do all I can to advocate for libraries,” Swenson said. “I truly believe that libraries can change lives, and I’m grateful I can be a part of that.”

The ILA annually honors one librarian in the state for having outstanding vision, leadership skills and dedication to excellence while benefitting Idaho Libraries.

During the past year, Swenson has chaired the ILA Region Six Spring Conference, as well as chairing the first virtual ILA Annual Conference. Swenson was also selected by the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce as one of ten recipients of the Distinguished Under 40 award.

“It is nice to see other organizations recognize what we have known since she started working here,” Idaho Falls Public Library Director Robert Wright said. “Beth is an integral part of our team and brings exemplary dedication and commitment to the library. We are fortunate to have her as part of our team.”

The post Idaho Falls librarian honored as Librarian of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.