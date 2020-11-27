Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Christmas season opens in Idaho Falls with a number of events in the downtown area.

A horse-drawn trolley will begin offering free rides through the downtown area From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. Rides will also be provided on Saturdays, through December 19 from 1 p..m. to 3 p.m. Pick up and drop-off will be at the southeast corner of Park Avenue and Be Street, across from the Civitan Plaza.

Rides are limited to one family group per ride and people should stand at least six feet apart in the line.

Then, at 6 p.m., the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation will host a tree-lighting ceremony at Civitan Plaza.

The large tree in the center of the plaza will be decorated to the theme of “Honoring Idaho’s Brave.” It will be decorated in red, white, and blue with ornaments honoring the brave men from Idaho who have served or are serving in the military.

It will also feature an ornament for each branch of service, each Army National Guard Battalion, and each Gold Star Soldier since September 11, 2001. Purple ribbons will represent Idaho service members killed in action.

Other trees in the plaza have been decorated by local schools and other civic groups.

The tree lighting is being conducted in conformance with COVID-19 precautions. People are encouraged to watch a live-stream as Santa and his helpers turn on the lights at 6 p.m.