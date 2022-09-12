BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Kay Walker from Idaho Falls is now almost 81-years-old and decided to start a business selling products made from potatoes.

Walker and his partner Bob Willis own and operate Idaho Potato Soap and Gifts, and all products are manufactured locally in Blackfoot.

Currently, they offer potato lip balm, lotion and soaps both in shapes of potatoes and wildlife.

Walker started this business a little more than a year ago on July 1, 2021.

His products are now sold in over 107 stores.

Broulims, Cal Ranch, The Potato Museum and more sell the potato products, or they can be found on the Idaho Potato Soap and Gifts website.

