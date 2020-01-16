Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls man faces felony charges after an area elementary school notified police that two children reported sexual abuse.

Richard Dutton, 51, was charged with felony lewd conduct with a child and felony sexual exploitation of a child.

Idaho Falls Police said they were notified by school staff January 7 after two children reported encounters with Dutton, who was a former neighbor and babysitter.

Detectives said a 13-year-old boy said he was sexually abused by Dutton for 6 to 7 years. The last incident was in December 2019.

A 10-year-old girl said she was sexually abused by Dutton for the past 2 years.

Both children had reported significant sexual contact with the man. The boy also said Dutton had taken nude pictures of him during sexual acts.

On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant on Dutton’s residence in conjunction with the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. Several computers and cell phones were collected. Dutton’s cell phone was among the items seized and contained sexually exploitive material.

Dutton admitted to committing sexual acts with the boy and taking pictures. He claimed it happened three to four times.

Dutton was being held in the Bonneville County Jail. Investigation is continuing and police say more charges may follow.