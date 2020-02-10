Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – After a 3-hour standoff, an Idaho Falls SWAT team arrested Dakoda Harris, 21, on a variety of charges Saturday night.

According to police reports, officers attempted to stop Harris at around 10 p.m. Saturday on four active arrest warrants when he ran from police and into a residence in the 1300 block of Crescent Avenue in Idaho Falls.

Suspecting Harris would have weapons there, police secured the residence, notified neighbors, and called in the SWAT team.

Police ordered several residents to leave the house, but Harris refused. After 3 hours of negotiation, the SWAT team shot tear gas into the house. Harris left the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

Harris was arrested on a felony eluding warrant from Minidoka County, two Bonneville county felony warrants for grand theft and delivery of a controlled substance, and an Idaho Falls misdemeanor warrant.

41-year-old Stephanie Harris was arrested for harboring a felon, after lying to police about whether or not Harris was in the house.

Stephanie Harris