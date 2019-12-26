Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls was arrested Tuesday after a disturbance in the 3200 South block of 65th West.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint at 2:20 p.m. The initial report claimed a man and woman had forced their way into a home. Both had left the scene in different directions.

An arriving deputy recognized 37-year-old Dustin D. Strange walking on 33rd South, just east of where the incident was reported. After giving the deputy a false name, Strange was detained.

He admitted his identity and told the officer he was in possession of drug paraphernaliea in his backpack. During a search, officers found two drug pipes, approximately .5 grams of methamphetamine, and just over 27 grams of marijuana.

Strange was already wanted on an active felony parole violation warrant.

Deputies determined Strange was present at the disturbance, but was not involved in criminal activity there.

A female suspect was not located and investigation into the incident is continuing.

Strange was booked into jail for a felony parole violation and new felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.