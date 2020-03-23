Crime Tracker

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – An Idaho Falls man is in custody following a pursuit that took place Saturday morning.

Wyoming Highway Patrol reports the pursuit started when a deputy within Bonneville County attempted to stop a 2016 Subaru WRX for speeding near Swan Valley on US 26. The driver of the Subaru failed to stop and fled from the deputy. The deputy pursued the Subaru for 15 miles but discontinued as the pursuit approached the Wyoming border.

A few minutes later, a Lincoln County, Wyoming deputy observed the Subaru traveling 98 miles per hour south of Alpine, Wyoming on Highway 89, and attempted to stop the vehicle. Again, the driver accelerated and fled from the deputy.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was able to deploy spike strips to slowly flatten the car tires 10 miles from the second attempted stop. The trooper was successful in deflating both driver side tires.

The Subaru continued a couple of miles before turning off into a rural dead-end subdivision.

The driver fled on foot across a snow-covered pasture and through a creek.

Troopers and deputies were able to take the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver has been identified as 30-year-old Idaho Falls resident Kenneth Jensen.

Jensen was charged with eluding, reckless driving, speeding and driving while under the influence.

He will be facing similar charges in Idaho, including domestic battery and violating a protection order from an incident before the pursuit.